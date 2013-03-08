DUBLIN, March 8 The European Central Bank should
cut interest rates further and strong economies such as Germany
should allow higher inflation and wage growth, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
"Monetary policy should remain accommodative, and we believe
that there is still some limited room for the ECB to cut rates
further," Christine Lagarde said in remarks prepared for a
speech to be delivered on an official visit to bailed-out
Ireland.
"Restoring a sense of balance means lower inflation and wage
growth in the south (of the euro zone), but it also might mean
allowing somewhat higher inflation and wage growth in countries
like Germany. This too is an aspect of pan European solidarity."