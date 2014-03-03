BILBAO, March 3 IMF chief Christine Lagarde said
on Monday the fund sees a risk of an extended period of low
inflation in the euro zone and that central bankers must be
poised to act so that it does not derail an incipient economic
recovery.
"What we are seeing is low inflation and if it happens for
an extended period of time it could potentially de-anchor the
expected anticipation by the consumers ... about longer-term
inflation," International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Lagarde said at an economic forum in the northern Spanish city
of Bilbao.
"We're saying that the potential risk is out there. We range
that risk at 15-20 pct, which is why we recommend that central
bankers guard against it and have available the tools that could
respond to that in terms of monetary policy," Lagarde said in
answer to a question from the public at the forum.