By Paul Day
BILBAO, Spain, March 3 The euro zone risks an
extended period of low inflation, IMF chief Christine Lagarde
said on Monday, urging central bankers to be ready to act to
protect an incipient economic recovery.
Speaking at an economic forum in the northern Spanish city
of Bilbao, Lagarde said the International Monetary Fund saw low
inflation in the economic bloc which could affect consumer
spending, key to pulling the euro zone out of prolonged economic
weakness.
"We're saying that the potential risk is out there. We range
that risk at 15-20 percent, which is why we recommend that
central bankers guard against it and have available the tools
that could respond to that in terms of monetary policy," IMF
Director Lagarde said.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.8 percent, far below the
European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent, adding
to pressure on the central bank to ease its monetary policy at
its monthly meeting on Thursday.
Deflation, an extended period of falling prices, can
undermine an economy as families and businesses delay spending
on the chance of potential future bargains, creating a loop of
low consumption and ever lower prices.
Lagarde's concern was echoed by others at the day-long
event.
"There is certainly a risk (of deflation in the euro zone),
but I am not worried. It comes from two factors in Europe,
including the low cost of energy, food and other commodities,
and the second is from the (fiscal and economic) reforms,
certainly in the south of Europe, which have brought down the
cost of production leading to low inflation," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of wuro finance ministers,
told journalists.
Head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development Angel Gurria also said that, while he didn't believe
there was imminent danger of euro zone deflation, there was a
possibility of low price rises.
"There isn't enough economic strength and that's where there
must be work," Gurria said