WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday hailed the European Central Bank's decision to
launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to
help struggling euro zone countries lower their borrowing costs
and said it was prepared to cooperate as much as it can.
"We see the ECB's action as an important step toward
strengthening stability and growth in the Euro Area," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
"The IMF stands ready to cooperate within our frameworks.
Decisive implementation of the new intervention program will
help repair monetary transmission, and support countries'
efforts to secure finance at a reasonable cost while they
undertake sustained macroeconomic adjustment," she added.
ECB President Mario Draghi told reporters earlier on
Thursday the new plan would address bond market distortions and
and "unfounded" investor fears about the survival of the euro.
"The involvement of the IMF shall be sought also for the
design of country-specific conditionality and the monitoring of
such programs," Draghi said.
Draghi said the new plan, aimed at the secondary market,
would address bond market distortions.
The scheme would focus on bonds maturing within three years
and was strictly within the ECB's mandate, Draghi said.