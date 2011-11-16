RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
WASHINGTON Nov 16 Antonio Borges, the head of the International Monetary Fund's European Department, has resigned effective immediately, the fund said on Wednesday.
The IMF said Managing Director Christine Lagarde intends to appoint Reza Moghadam, currently the director of the fund's strategy policy and review department, as Borges' successor, effective on Thursday. (Reporting by David Lawder)
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".