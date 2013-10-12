WASHINGTON Oct 11 Germany is committed to
finding a solution to allow the completion of a euro zone
banking union by the end of the year, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Friday.
Schaeuble said he hoped finance ministers would make a
decision on plans for the European Central Bank to start
supervising the euro zone's banks in the coming week, opening
the door to the next step in negotiations on the single
resolution mechanism to wind up failing banks.
"We have to find a solution if we want to have a result by
Christmas," he told reporters on the sidelines of International
Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.
"That is the precondition for coming to an agreement in the
current session of the European Parliament, and we are ready to
do that."
Analysts say the euro zone badly needs a banking union to
restore lending to the economy, regain confidence and boost
growth so that struggling economies in the south can repay their
debt. Such a union would also help to prevent another sovereign
debt crisis.
Germany had insisted the European Union needed to change its
Treaty to move the power to unwind or fix struggling banks from
a national to a European level, but EU officials told Reuters
last month Berlin was working on a compromise that would allow
the completion of a banking union without changing existing EU
law.
Two senior euro zone officials told Reuters before last
month's German election that according to the compromise
proposal discussed in Angela Merkel's Chancellery, Berlin could
agree to set up a pan-European resolution agency on the basis of
article 114 of the EU Treaty.
This legal base had been suggested as sufficient by legal
services of the European Commission, the ECB and the council of
EU member states. But the agency would only get to decide over
the fate of the 130 euro zone banking groups that will be
directly supervised by the ECB from the second half of 2014.
That would exclude smaller German savings banks, known as
Sparkassen, from the remit of a European - rather than national
- agency, officials said.
"There will be no European backstop, but rather national
backstops," Schaeuble told reporters on Friday.
Following an inconclusive election result, Merkel's
Christian Democrats are having preliminary discussions with the
Greens and centre-left Social Democrats, but formal coalition
talks have not yet begun and could take several months.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Brunnstrom)