FRANKFURT Feb 13 Euro zone countries must
implement a planned banking union in full as backsliding could
throw the economy into a tailspin, an International Monetary
Fund staff paper said on Wednesday.
The 17 countries sharing the euro scrambled last year to put
together a scheme which would tighten policing of Europe's banks
and end their ability to suck states into crisis. Now there are
signs of unravelling.
When it takes the role of watchdog for euro zone banks in
March next year, the European Central Bank will be confronted
with a financial system that is still limping. In some
countries, such as Cyprus and Spain, it is in critical
condition.
Setting up a fund and agency that could shut weak banks -
known as 'resolution' - is central to this ECB-led union because
it would remove the onus on countries like Ireland to save
failing banks alone, running up bills that overwhelm the state.
Yet the political drive to complete banking union is waning,
with the reluctance of Germany and other economically-strong
countries to put themselves on the line for bad loans made
elsewhere coming back to the fore.
The IMF staff note, titled "A banking union for the euro
area", said it should eventually include such backstops as a
joint deposit guarantee fund, which has met opposition as
creditor countries want to limit sharing risk.
"Banking union is obviously not a panacea, but it can be
pivotal in fighting the current crisis by breaking the vicious
loop between sovereign and bank costs," the paper said, adding
that putting in place a common supervisor alone was not enough.
"Agreement on burden sharing and ESM direct recapitalization
must also not be delayed ... Policy paralysis or backsliding in
the current environment could derail confidence and the
recovery."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday
that the euro zone's ESM bailout fund should limit any
recapitalisation of banks to somewhere between zero and 80
billion euros.
The IMF paper said the ECB should ultimately supervise all
banks - something Germany also opposes - but warned against
thinking the transition would be easy.
"The challenge of developing the requisite competence at the
ECB and building credibility in supervision should not be
underestimated," it said.
It also said conflicts of interest could arise when the same
institution is responsible for setting interest rates and
supervising banks.
RECAPITALISATION
For non-viable banks which can be shut down without systemic
repercussions, national and industry funds should be used. If,
however, consequences could be systemic, banks need to be
recapitalised by the rescue fund.
Such a strong backstop could even reduce the need for it to
be used as it would increase confidence.
"ESM direct recapitalisation would remove future tail risks
from the sovereign balance sheet; by ensuring that the banks
have an owner of unquestioned financial strength, it would
improve bank funding conditions," the paper said.
"Mobilising the ESM direct bank recapitalisation tool in a
forceful and timely manner is critical to developing a path out
of the current crisis."
The paper said contributions from the industry should be
used first to finance resolution but having a public sector
backstop would be crucial.
"Common backstops can prevent self-fulfilling panics that
might occur if a national scheme is not credible. Actual costs
to taxpayers could be relatively small, particularly if the need
for subsequent sovereign bailouts is reduced."
The paper said that it represented the views of the authors,
not necessarily those of the IMF.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Mike Peacock)