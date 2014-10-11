(Adds comments on potential guidance on inflation)
WASHINGTON Oct 11 A stronger dollar and weak
global inflation are putting downward pressure on the pace of
price increases in the U.S. economy, posing a challenge for the
Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Saturday.
"The dollar, it puts downward pressure on our inflation,"
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told a
conference on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.
The Fed is debating how long it will keep its benchmark
interest rate near zero, and Evans is among the policymakers
willing to hold rates low the longest, in part because he is
troubled by persistently soft inflation.
The Fed targets a 2 percent inflation rate, but Evans said
the trend appears to be around 1.5 percent at present.
The dollar's strength, therefore, presents another
"headwind" because it reduces net exports and also imports the
low inflation rates of America's trading partners, he said.
Evans repeated his view that the Fed should keep its
benchmark interest rate near zero until the first quarter of
2016. Many of his policymaking peers favor hiking around the
middle of next year.
He said he would be open to policymakers making a pledge to
tolerate inflation even if it temporarily overshot the central
bank's official target, because he thinks inflation on average
should be on target. That implies periods below the target
should be balanced with periods above target.
"Inflation below 2.5 percent for some period of time is not
inconsistent with our 2 percent inflation objective," Evans told
reporters. "And sort of allowing for a little bit more of that
to show in our guidance - to demonstrate patience - I'd be
amenable to that."
