WASHINGTON Oct 11 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans said on Saturday he would be open to
policymakers making a pledge to tolerate inflation if it
temporarily runs just above their official target.
Inflation has averaged below the Fed's 2 percent target for
several years, and Evans said over the long run the average
should be on target.
"Inflation below 2.5 percent for some period of time is not
inconsistent with our 2 percent inflation objective," Evans told
reporters. "And sort of allowing for a little bit more of that
to show in our guidance - to demonstrate patience - I'd be
amenable to that."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)