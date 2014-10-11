By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Federal Reserve officials on
Saturday took stock of a slowdown in the global economy and said
it could delay an increase in U.S. interest rates if serious
enough.
Most notably, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the
effort to finally normalize U.S. monetary policy after years of
extraordinary stimulus may be hampered by the global outlook.
"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the
consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove
accommodation more slowly than otherwise," he said at an event
sponsored by International Monetary Fund.
Nevertheless, he said betting in financial markets on the
timing of a U.S. rate hike appeared "roughly" on the mark given
the Fed's current expectations on how the economy's recovery
would unfold.
The IMF trimmed its global growth forecast ahead of its fall
meetings this weekend, where discussions focused on ways to
stimulate global demand and prevent the euro zone from slipping
back into recession.
"I am worried about growth around the world, there are more
downside risks than upside risks," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo
said at a conference the Institute of International Finance
sponsored on the sidelines. "This is obviously something we have
to think about in our own policies."
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said a
strengthening of the dollar and weak growth abroad could mean
slower inflation in the United States, and less justification
for the U.S. central bank to raise rates.
The renewed concerns about Europe could represent a serious
complication for the Fed, which had been expected to begin
bumping up benchmark borrowing costs in the middle of next year.
Fischer spoke in part to calm concerns among developing
nations about a potential tightening in U.S. monetary policy,
saying the Fed would only move rates higher if the U.S. economy
was ready for it. Overall, he said, rising borrowing costs in
the United States were unlikely to disrupt flows of capital and
investment around the world.
"The normalization of our policy should prove manageable,"
Fischer said. "We have done everything we can, within the limits
of forecast uncertainty, to prepare market participants for what
lies ahead."
"In determining the pace at which our monetary accommodation
is removed, we will, as always, be paying close attention to the
path of the rest of the global economy and its significant
consequences for U.S. economic prospects."
Large developing nations like India and Brazil have been
concerned a rise in U.S. rates could suck investment away from
their economies, just as they earlier criticized the Fed's
bond-buying stimulus as a "currency war" that caused a fast
increase in their currency values.
Fischer said in the keynote IMF address that the Fed's
crisis programs, which pumped trillions of dollars into global
markets, have on the whole benefited the rest of the world.
"The net effect on foreign economies appears to be both
modest in magnitude and most likely positive, on net, for most
countries," he said.
In addition, he said U.S. central bank officials have given
national governments and investors plenty of time and clear
signals to prepare for a shift in policy.
The Fed is "going to great lengths to communicate policy
intentions," Fisher said. "Markets should not be greatly
surprised by either the timing or the pace of normalization."
