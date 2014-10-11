By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Federal Reserve is
unlikely to disrupt the global economy when it finally gets
around to raising interest rates, the central bank's No. 2
official said on Saturday, seeking to ease concern the move
could upend the flow of capital to emerging markets.
"The normalization of our policy should prove manageable,"
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in an address at the
International Monetary Fund's annual meeting. "We have done
everything we can, within the limits of forecast uncertainty, to
prepare market participants for what lies ahead.
"In determining the pace at which our monetary accommodation
is removed, we will, as always, be paying close attention to the
path of the rest of the global economy and its significant
consequences for U.S. economic prospects."
Yet he also acknowledged the difficulties posed as the Fed
tries to end years of accommodative monetary policy, noting that
increased concern about world economic growth could change how
the U.S. central bank reacts in coming months.
"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the
consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove
accommodation more slowly than otherwise," Fischer said.
The Fed is expected by the middle of next year to approve
its first interest rate increase since 2006, a move to
"normalize" monetary policy after years of crisis fighting.
Large developing nations like India and Brazil have been
concerned at the global fallout from rising rates, just as they
earlier criticized the Fed's quantitative easing policies as a
"currency war" that caused a fast increase in their currency
values.
Some urged the Fed during IMF meetings this week to proceed
cautiously.
Fischer, born in what is now Zimbabwe and a former head of
the Bank of Israel, has become a key Fed spokesperson on
international issues, and said in the keynote IMF address that
he felt the Fed's crisis programs have on the whole benefited
the rest of the world.
"Estimates imply that the net effect on foreign economies
appears to be both modest in magnitude and most likely positive,
on net, for most countries," Fischer said of Fed policies that
pumped trillions of dollars onto global markets.
In addition, he said U.S. central bank officials have given
ample time and clear signals about their intentions, providing
other national governments and investors plenty of time to
prepare for a shift in policy.
The Fed is "going to great lengths to communicate policy
intentions and strategies clearly. Given this, markets should
not be greatly surprised by either the timing or the pace of
normalization," Fischer said.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)