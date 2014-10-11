WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday the Fed's guidance on
when it will raise interest rates can't be more precise because
of the uncertainty of the central bank's forecasts about the
economy.
"People should realize there is an uncertainty band around
these forecasts of ours," Fischer said during an appearance at
the International Monetary Fund on Saturday.
He said U.S. monetary policy "will change on the basis of
data that come in, not because we are going to sit around saying
the time has come. The time will come when the data tell us."
