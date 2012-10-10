* European banks to offload $2.8 trln under current policies
* Euro agenda 'critically incomplete', risk of capital
flight
* Looming risk to safe-haven flows to U.S., Japan
* IMF tone in contrast to more upbeat mood in Europe
* IMF says global financial confidence "very fragile"
By Anna Yukhananov
TOKYO, Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund
urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal
ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging
confidence in the global financial system.
The IMF's stark tone on the euro area debt crisis in its
semi-annual checkup of the world's financial health was in
marked contrast to the mood in Europe, where a European Central
Bank decision to buy bonds of countries that accept an
assistance programme has removed immediate concerns about the
survival of the euro.
"Despite many important steps already taken by policymakers,
this agenda remains critically incomplete, exposing the euro
area to a downward spiral of capital flight, breakup fears and
economic decline," the IMF said in its Global Financial
Stability Report (GFSR) released on Wednesday.
It said the euro area's debt crisis was the main threat to
global financial stability, which had weakened in the last six
months to leave confidence "very fragile".
The euro area's plodding progress means European banks are
likely to offload $2.8 trillion in assets over two years to cut
their risk exposure, an increase of $200 billion from a
prediction six months ago, the IMF estimated. That could shrink
credit supply in the periphery by 9 percent by the end of 2013,
crimping economic growth.
The report adds to a gloomy backdrop ahead of the IMF's
semi-annual meeting to be held in Tokyo later this week, which
will gather the world's financial leaders.
On Tuesday, the Fund said the global economic slowdown was
worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time
since April and warned U.S. and European policymakers that
failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump.
A scenario where Europe muddles through, addressing
haphazardly each new flare-up in the protracted crisis rather
than adopting a comprehensive plan, would prove costly, Jose
Vinals, director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets
department and the main author of the financial stability
report, said.
"The more time that goes by without a complete solution, the
more are the eventual costs for everybody of resolving the
crisis," he told Reuters in an interview.
Europe's troubles should also serve as a lesson to the
heavily indebted United States and Japan that delaying the
necessary policy adjustments until markets force their hands
would lead to "harsher economic outcomes", Vinals told a
briefing.
"We should not let the current market conditions, which have
improved, lead to a false sense of security," he said.
Still, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said his message
to the IMF and World Bank gatherings is that Europe has made
much progress in recent months.
"That should be encouraging for the world economy," he told
Reuters in Tokyo.
Measures carried out by Europe included an unprecedented
strengthening of economic governance and deep structural
reforms, said Simon O'Connor, the European Commission's
spokesman on economic and monetary affairs.
"No one should underestimate how far Europe has come since
the start of the crisis," he said in reaction to the IMF report.
SHRINKING BALANCE SHEETS
A German finance ministry source said in Berlin that the
EU's most powerful member would strive to ensure that the debt
crisis was not the sole focus of the IMF meeting.
Last week, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty expressed
his latest sign of frustration over progress in resolving the
crisis by saying it represented a "clear and present danger".
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday
that resolving the euro area's debt problems would take time.
"Even if one is optimistic about the will and capacity to
manage through this, you are still likely to see a very, very
challenging growth environment in Europe for a long period of
time," Geithner said during a visit to New Delhi.
On Tuesday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bond buying
programme, although not yet in operation, provided a "fully
effective backstop" for the euro zone to avoid destructive
scenarios and had already helped calm market fears.
The IMF acknowledged that the ECB's bond buying agreement
had restored some market confidence and narrowed the spread
between core and peripheral debt in the region.
But private investors still lacked confidence in peripheral
European markets and the difference between the yields on
peripheral and core debt from banks and companies remained high,
threatening any recovery, it said.
Under current policies, the IMF estimated European banks
will shed $2.8 trillion in assets between the third quarter of
2011 and the end of 2013, higher than the $2.6 trillion it had
predicted in April, further squeezing credit availability.
And if European policymakers do not fulfill promises to
establish a common bank supervisor, and peripheral countries do
not follow through with adjustment programmes, the costs could
be even higher, with $4.5 trillion in lost assets, and
additional impacts on employment and investment. Supply of
credit in the periphery could tumble by 18 percent.
The IMF said risks from the euro zone could also spill into
emerging markets, where growth is already slowing. Countries in
central and eastern Europe are the most vulnerable to financial
shocks, given their exposure to the euro zone and their own
entrenched external debts, the report said.
And while the United States and Japan have benefited from
safe-haven flows away from the euro zone, the IMF said both
countries need to do more to reduce their fiscal burdens in the
medium term.
The U.S. faces a so-called "fiscal cliff" -- government
spending cuts and tax rises due to take effect early in 2013.
Japan is carrying the biggest public debt burden among leading
industrialised nations at twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy at a time when its social welfare spending is under
constant pressure from a rapidly ageing population.
"The choice today is between making the necessary but tough
policy and political decisions or delaying them - once more - in
the false hope that time is on our side," Vinals said. "It is
not."