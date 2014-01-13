WASHINGTON Jan 13 The IMF on Monday added
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland to its list of countries
that must have regular check-ups of their financial sectors,
under an effort to prevent a repeat of the global financial
crisis.
The International Monetary Fund in 2010 had identified 25
other countries where financial sector evaluations will be
mandatory. These reviews had been voluntary prior to the
2008-2009 financial crisis, which showed how quickly financial
problems in one country could spread to its neighbors and the
rest of the world.
More than half of the 29 financial sectors the IMF deems
"systemically important" are located in Europe.
"The financial sectors of these jurisdictions are highly
interconnected not just with each other but also with other
major financial centers," the IMF said about the focus on
European financial centers.
"This makes them central nodes in the global financial
network and important for global systemic stability."
The Fund's new evaluations have been shaped by the prolonged
sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, which at times
threatened to destroy the currency bloc. The IMF itself has lent
billions of dollars to the euro zone's weakest members,
including Greece, Portugal and Cyprus.
Under a new methodology also released on Monday, the IMF
said it would review not only how exposed one country's banks
are to another's, but also consider sovereign debt exposures and
the links between a country and its banks.
The Fund also said it would put a greater focus on the
connections among each country's financial sector and that of
its neighbors when it reviews financial stability. It previously
emphasized the size of each financial sector.
The IMF also plans to analyze price contagion, such as the
close links among stock markets around the world.
The IMF's executive board welcomed the new methodology, but
said it may omit certain countries that have had banking and
financial crises since 2008. They were also concerned the new
focus on mandatory check-ups in 29 countries would leave IMF
staff with less time to do voluntary reviews of the financial
sectors in the rest of the world.