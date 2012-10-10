* European banks to offload $2.8 trln under current policies
* Euro agenda 'critically incomplete'
* Looming risk to safe-haven flows to U.S., Japan
By Anna Yukhananov
TOKYO, Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund
urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal
ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging
confidence in the global financial system.
In its semi-annual check on the world's financial health,
the Fund said the euro area's debt crisis was the main threat
and the risks to global financial stability had risen in the
last six months, leaving confidence "very fragile".
The euro area's plodding progress means European banks are
likely to offload $2.8 trillion in assets over two years to cut
their risk exposure, an increase of $200 billion from a
prediction six months ago, the IMF estimated. That could shrink
credit supply in the periphery by 9 percent by the end of 2013,
crimping economic growth.
"Despite many important steps already taken by policymakers,
this agenda remains critically incomplete, exposing the euro
area to a downward spiral of capital flight, breakup fears and
economic decline," the IMF said in its Global Financial
Stability Report (GFSR) released on Wednesday.
Jose Vinals, director of the IMF's monetary and capital
markets department and the main author of the financial
stability report, said Europe's troubles should serve as a
lesson to the heavily indebted United States and Japan that
delaying the necessary policy adjustments until markets force
their hands would lead to "harsher economic outcomes."
"We should not let the current market conditions, which have
improved, lead to a false sense of security," Vinals said in a
press briefing.
The report adds to the gloomy backdrop ahead of the IMF's
semi-annual meeting to be held in Tokyo later this week. On
Tuesday, the Fund said the global economic slowdown was
worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time
since April and warned U.S. and European policymakers that
failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump.
Last week, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty expressed
his latest sign of frustration over progress in resolving
Europe's debt crisis by saying it represented a "clear and
present danger".
In September, the European Central Bank agreed to buy the
bonds of debt-strained governments once they have signed up for
a euro zone bailout programme, restoring some market confidence
and narrowing the spread between core and peripheral debt in the
region.
But private investors still lack confidence in peripheral
European markets and the difference between the yields on
peripheral and core debt from banks and companies remains high,
threatening any recovery, the IMF said.
Under current policies, the IMF estimated European banks
will shed $2.8 trillion in assets between the third quarter of
2011 and the end of 2013, higher than the $2.6 trillion it had
predicted in April, further squeezing credit availability.
And if European policymakers do not fulfill promises to
establish a common bank supervisor, and peripheral countries do
not follow through with adjustment programmes, the costs could
be even higher, with $4.5 trillion in lost assets, and
additional impacts on employment and investment. Supply of
credit in the periphery could tumble by 18 percent.
Risks from the euro zone could also spill into emerging
markets, where growth is already slowing. Countries in central
and eastern Europe are the most vulnerable to financial shocks,
given their exposure to the euro zone and their own entrenched
external debts, the report said.
And while the United States and Japan have benefited from
safe-haven flows away from the euro zone, the IMF said both
countries need to do more to reduce their fiscal burdens in the
medium term.
The U.S. faces a so-called "fiscal cliff" -- government
spending cuts and tax rises due to take effect early in 2013.
Japan is carrying the biggest public debt burden among leading
industrialised nations at twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy at a time when its social welfare spending is under
constant pressure from a rapidly ageing population.
"The choice today is between making the necessary but tough
policy and political decisions or delaying them - once more - in
the false hope that time is on our side," Vinals said.
"It is not."