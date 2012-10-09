TOKYO Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund
urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal
ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging
confidence in the global financial system.
In its semi-annual check on the world's financial health,
the Fund said the euro area's debt crisis was a key threat and
the risks to global financial stability had risen in the last
six months leaving confidence "very fragile".
The euro area's plodding progress means European banks are
likely to offload $2.8 trillion in assets over two years to
reduce their risk exposure, an increase of $200 billion from a
prediction six months ago, the IMF estimated.
"Despite many important steps already taken by policymakers,
this agenda remains critically incomplete, exposing the euro
area to a downward spiral of capital flight, breakup fears and
economic decline," the IMF said in its Global Financial
Stability Report (GFSR) released on Wednesday.
"Risks to financial stability have increased since the April
2012 GFSR, as confidence in the global financial system has
become very fragile," the IMF said.
The report adds to the gloomy backdrop to the IMF's
semi-annual meeting to be held in Tokyo later this week. On
Tuesday, it said the global economic slowdown was worsening as
it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April and
warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their
economic ills would prolong the slump.
Last week, Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty expressed
his latest sign of frustration over progress in resolving
Europe's debt crisis by saying it represented a "clear and
present danger".
In September, the European Central Bank agreed to buy the
bonds of debt-strained governments once they have signed up for
a euro zone bailout programme, restoring some market confidence
and narrowing the spread between core and peripheral debt in the
region.
But private investors still lack confidence in peripheral
European markets and the difference between the yields on
peripheral and core debt from banks and companies remains high,
threatening any recovery, the IMF said.
Under current policies, the IMF estimated European banks
will shed $2.8 trillion in assets between the third quarter of
2011 and the end of 2013, higher than the $2.6 trillion it had
predicted in April, further squeezing credit availability.
And if European policymakers do not fulfill promises to
establish a common bank supervisor, and peripheral countries do
not follow through with adjustment programmes, the costs could
be even higher, with $4.5 trillion in lost assets, and
additional impacts on employment and investment.
Risks from the euro zone could also spill into emerging
markets, where growth is already slowing. Countries in central
and eastern Europe are the most vulnerable to financial shocks,
given their exposure to the euro zone and their own entrenched
external debts, the report said.
And while the United States and Japan have benefited from
safe-haven flows away from the euro zone, the IMF said both
countries need to do more to reduce their fiscal burdens in the
medium term.
The U.S. faces a so-called "fiscal cliff" -- government
spending cuts and tax rises due to take effect early in 2013.
Japan is carrying the biggest public debt burden among leading
industrialised nations at twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy at a time when its social welfare spending is under
constant pressure from a rapidly ageing population.
"The key lesson of the past few years is that imbalances
need to be addressed well before markets start flagging credit
concerns," the report said.