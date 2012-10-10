TOKYO Oct 10 The following are highlights of
International Monetary Fund seminars and speeches on Wednesday
featuring global monetary policymakers.
THOMAS JORDAN, SWISS NATIONAL BANK CHAIRMAN
"Even at 1.20 (per euro), the Swiss franc is still highly
valued.
"I'm not prepared to talk about exit strategies. The minimum
exchange rate (for the Swiss franc) is the right policy for the
foreseeable future.
"Having a big balance sheet is not without its risks. We
have accumulated a lot of currencies, and this is a risk because
it does expose you to exchange rate risk.
"There is a trade-off. By carrying this risk, we can achieve
our mandate. A rise in the Swiss franc could endanger price
stability and Swiss economic activity."
CHRISTIAN NOYER, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK POLICYMAKER AND BANK
OF FRANCE GOVERNOR
"The project of a banking union is so important in the euro
zone because if we want to break the link between sovereign
(risk) and the banks, we need to transform the banking system
into a euro-zone banking system.
"We of course need a unified banking system ... we need to
have the capacity to step in without the involvement of
individual member states."
"If we are able to decide on this framework, it may take one
year, we will see ... At least it could take time to establish
the modalities."
TAKEHIKO NAKAO, JAPAN'S VICE MINISTER OF FINANCE FOR
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
"There is a lot of focus on the European case and the fiscal
cliff in the United States but Japan is in a sense a frontrunner
in the fiscal problem because we had slow growth for 20 years.
The lesson from Europe is that if there is a reversal in the
market the effect can be damaging for the economy and even
fiscal sustainability."
IGNAZIO VISCO, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNING COUNCIL
MEMBER AND BANK OF ITALY GOVERNOR
"First, credibility. A risk we are seeing now of the
collapse in the euro is only due to credibility of exercise.
Without that, the euro area has much lower public debt than the
United States and Japan."
JANET YELLEN, U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRWOMAN
"Low short-term interest rates are essential to stimulate
recovery in the U.S. economy and bringing down unemployment. We
do have weakness in the U.S. economy and expectations that this
will continue for some time, which justifies the Fed's asset
purchases and is a factor that keeps long-term interest rates
low.
"Eventually, we do expect the U.S. economy to recover and
that monetary policy will be normalised ... One concern I have
is that interest rate risk may exist in bank balance sheets and
that bank profits could be at risk if rates rise suddenly."
DAVID LIPTON, FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, INTERNATIONAL
MONETARY FUND
"It's important that Europe as a whole ... that there be
regional efforts to support the recapitalisation of banks.
"Monetary policy and other efforts to support euro-zone
growth are important so that necessary fiscal adjustments are
made."