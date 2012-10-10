BRIEF-GFH Financial, Shuaa Capital postpone talks on acquisition
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
For highlights of International Monetary Fund seminars and speeches on Wednesday featuring global monetary policymakers, click on.
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8