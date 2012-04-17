* Advanced economies' deficit declines at appropriate level
* Budgets in UK, Italy, France vulnerable to economic shocks
* Spain and Japan face growing deficits from weak GDP
* Shock therapy not the answer for deeply indebted countries
WASHINGTON, April 17 Budget deficits in advanced
economies are on track to shrink by 1 percentage point of gross
domestic product this year and slightly faster in 2013, an
appropriate pace in a slow-growth environment, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
By 2015, government debt ratios are expected to stabilize
for most countries, assuming that interest rates remain low and
growth continues, the IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report.
But the balance is precarious, and the UK, Italy and France
are among those countries vulnerable to even small economic
shocks that would worsen their debt profiles.
Others such as Spain and Japan face a rising debt burden
from growth that is too slow relative to their interest rate
costs, it said.
"For many advanced economies, then, stronger medium-term
adjustment efforts could be called for to provide greater
assurances about the resilience of the public finances," the IMF
said in its report.
The IMF warned that deeply indebted countries should avoid
the shock therapy of big upfront budget cuts. Instead, when a
country is growing below its potential rate, gradually phasing
in fiscal adjustment over 2-1/2 years delivers a smaller
negative hit to growth than up-front cuts of the same overall
size, the IMF said its research found.
"Too little fiscal consolidation could roil financial
markets, but too much risks further undermining the recovery
and, in this way, could also raise market concerns," the IMF
said.
Moreover, highly indebted countries with a debt load above
60 percent of GDP will not necessarily see immediate benefits
from budget cuts - in fact conditions at first may worsen, the
IMF said.
Its models suggest that when a government introduces fiscal
tightening equivalent to 1 percentage point of GDP, in the first
year lower growth will more than offset any improvement to the
debt ratio. Financial markets also may take time to reward
fiscal tightening, meaning the country will not immediately
benefit from lower interest rates.
"Therefore, if growth falls enough as a result of fiscal
tightening, borrowing costs could actually rise as the deficit
narrows," it said.
Ireland, Portugal and Greece all have suffered from this
problem of announcing significant fiscal measures, only to face
higher costs from slower growth than forecast, requiring
adjustments to their deficit outlooks.
Another challenge is that high debt levels may overstate the
short-run financial pressure a country may face in managing its
debt, particularly when the central bank is buying up debt.
This is reversed when central banks begin unwinding
extraordinary measures for supporting their economies and begin
selling government bonds. Governments could face fresh
challenges in placing their debt, requiring careful
communication of their strategies, it said.
LITTLE ROOM FOR SLIPPAGE
About two-thirds of the increase in global fiscal deficits
from stimulus plans adopted to tackle the financial crisis of
2008-2009 will be unwound by the end of this year, the IMF said.
But much higher debt ratios will remain a legacy of the crisis.
General government debt in advanced economies will increase
by a further 5 percentage points to average 109 percent of GDP
by 2015, led by Japan, the UK and the United States, it said.
In contrast, debt ratios are expected to decline in emerging
economies to 35 percent of GDP in 2013 from 38 percent on
average in 2011, helped by strong growth and low interest rates.
Several emerging economies also have little room for
slippage. If commodity prices fell, Russia would face increased
budget costs, while Hungary's deficit would worsen if its
interest rate costs rise further.
In low-income countries, the debt-to-GDP ratios are forecast
to climb in roughly half of the economies as aid recedes,
although their debt loads mostly are relatively modest.