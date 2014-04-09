* IMF says rich nations' debt still above 100 pct of GDP by
2019
* Governments to face more spending pressures
* Public capital stocks also declining, could hurt growth
-IMF
WASHINGTON, April 9 Public debt in the world's
richest nations has stabilized after being nearly halved since
the global financial crisis, but remains at historic highs as
pressure mounts on governments to spend more in the coming
years, the IMF said on Wednesday.
The Fund, which analyzes the economic policies of its 188
member countries, also warned in its twice-yearly Fiscal Monitor
report that the world's falling stock of public capital could
crimp future economic growth.
Public capital refers to government-owned physical assets
such as highways, airports, sewage systems and other
infrastructure that contribute to productivity, resulting in
economic growth.
The IMF report shows the competing pressures on governments,
and the difficulty of fulfilling the Group of 20 nations' pledge
in February to lift global output by an extra 2 percent over
five years amid already-high debt levels.
The IMF said advanced economies could slow some of their
debt-cutting this year to reduce the drag on growth, but they
cannot stop entirely, as their debt is likely to stay stuck
above 100 percent of national output by 2019.
Emerging markets, however, should also pay more attention to
debt and deficit levels, especially because interest rates will
rise when advanced nations start to tighten monetary policy.
"Those emerging market economies with large debt and
deficits and most vulnerable to market volatility should start
to rein in deficits now," Sanjeev Gupta, the acting director of
the IMF's fiscal affairs department, said in prepared remarks.
But richer nations will see their social spending increase
in the coming years as populations age. And in emerging markets,
citizens are likely to demand more services and public goods as
incomes rise.
Countries should consider implementing reforms to ensure
social spending remains sustainable, including raising the
retirement age, the IMF said. Setting limits or rules on how
much a government can spend could also help, it said.
PUBLIC INVESTMENT NEEDED
The IMF also warned that advanced countries were so focused
on cutting debt in recent years that they ignored public
investment, contributing to the decline in public capital.
"With private investment also falling in many economies,
cutbacks in government investment may hinder medium- and
long-term growth," the IMF said in the report.
Richer nations should consider partnering more with the
private sector, or even increasing public investment as long as
it provides a good rate of return. The IMF estimated that
government investment would need to rise by almost 2 percentage
points of GDP through 2030 in advanced economies just to stem
the decline in public capital.
The IMF said emerging markets also needed to focus on
reducing wasteful public investment, noting that only half of
the heavy increase in government investment from 1980 to 2012
had flowed into productive capital.
"Inefficiencies reflect the poor quality of the projects
selected and the weakness of public investment management
processes such as procurement and auditing," the Fund said.
Getting rid of all inefficiencies by 2030 would give the
same boost to public capital as increasing government spending
by 5 percentage points of GDP in emerging markets, and by 14
percentage points of GDP in the poorest countries.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)