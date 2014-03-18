WASHINGTON, March 18 The International Monetary
Fund tended to offer overly rosy growth scenarios for countries
that were lining up for big loans from the organization,
independent auditors said on Tuesday.
Optimistic forecasts could allow the IMF to lend billions of
dollars to countries such as Greece and Ukraine while still
letting the organization comply with its strict standards for
debt sustainability, or targets for the ratio of debt to gross
domestic product.
The IMF's biases decreased or disappeared, however, once the
institution returned to a country for the first program review,
usually three to six months after the IMF first approved a
bailout.
"Short-term forecasts of GDP growth and inflation ... tended
to be optimistic in high-profile cases characterized by
exceptional access to IMF resources," the IMF's Independent
Evaluation Office said in a report. The office analyzed the
fund's economic forecasts from 2002 to 2011.
Under so-called exceptional access programs, the IMF amends
its rules to allow a country to borrow more than double its
quota, or stake in the IMF, in a single year. These cases
accounted for more than 85 percent of the total amount of money
the IMF lent at that time, the report found.
The IMF uses its economic forecasts to calculate a country's
sustainable debt levels, decide how much money it can get and
what fiscal austerity is required.
During the period studied by the auditors, the IMF provided
a $15 billion bailout to Ukraine and a $40 billion rescue for
Greece, among other big loans.
In a report last year on the Greek bailout, the IMF said
that it lowered its normal standards for debt sustainability to
bail out the euro zone country, and that its projections for the
Greek economy may have been overly optimistic.
The evaluation office also found that the IMF over-predicted
growth and under-predicted inflation during regional or global
recessions, or during crises in individual countries - although
the private sector made the same mistakes, the evaluation found.
But in other cases, the report found that IMF forecasts were
generally not biased and government officials trusted their
predictions.
The auditors recommended the IMF do a better job of learning
from past experience in forecasting, and also promote
transparency by better describing exactly how its calculates its
forecasts.
In statements provided with the report, IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and fund staff agreed with most of
the advice.