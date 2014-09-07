PARIS, Sept 7 The head of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) is urging France to speed up structural
reforms to bolster economic growth and warning against using
weak inflation as an excuse to relax public deficit reduction
efforts.
In an interview with French daily Les Echos to be published
on Monday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the
French government must implement "truly, rapidly and fully
structural reforms likely to generate growth".
"Even if inflation is weaker than expected, it cannot be
used as a screen to postpone the necessary efforts on (public)
spending", she added.
Socialist President Francois Hollande's government was
forced to abandon growth and fiscal targets for 2014 and 2015
last month after data showed the economy delivered no growth for
the second straight quarter.
Lagarde, who was France's minister of finance from 2007 to
2011, also said she did not believe the euro zone's austerity
policy had been excessive and found the pace of deficit
reduction "appropriate in each country" of the bloc.
Reuters received a copy of the front page of Les Echos's
Monday edition, which included Lagarde's remarks.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Paul Simao)