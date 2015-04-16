PARIS, April 16 IMF Chief Economist Olivier
Blanchard believes a reform of France's labour market is
"fundamental", he told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview
published on Thursday.
"The current system, and its administrative and judicial
onerousness, is costly for everyone, be it companies or
workers," Blanchard was quoted as saying.
The difference between permanent and short-term contracts
creates two classes of workers and is "profoundly unfair" for
those trying to enter the job market, he told the French daily.
