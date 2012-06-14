WASHINGTON, June 14 A G20 leaders' summit in
Mexico on June 18-19 is likely to focus on ways to spur global
growth, job creation and the euro zone debt crisis, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters the G20 meeting of
developed and developing countries would also assess progress
made in raising new resources for the IMF, denying there was
backtracking or delays by some donors to make good on their
funding promises of $430 billion.
Meanwhile, Rice said an IMF economic mission to Spain, part
of annual consultations with the government, wraps up its work
on June 15. He said that the Spanish authorities had not
requested IMF financial help to deal with its banking crisis.
"It is important that the reform program that the Spanish
government has undertaken continues to be implemented, as they
are doing, and there has been no request for IMF financial
assistance nor are there any plans at the IMF for such
assistance," Rice added.