WASHINGTON, June 14 A G20 leaders' summit in Mexico on June 18-19 is likely to focus on ways to spur global growth, job creation and the euro zone debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters the G20 meeting of developed and developing countries would also assess progress made in raising new resources for the IMF, denying there was backtracking or delays by some donors to make good on their funding promises of $430 billion.

Meanwhile, Rice said an IMF economic mission to Spain, part of annual consultations with the government, wraps up its work on June 15. He said that the Spanish authorities had not requested IMF financial help to deal with its banking crisis.

"It is important that the reform program that the Spanish government has undertaken continues to be implemented, as they are doing, and there has been no request for IMF financial assistance nor are there any plans at the IMF for such assistance," Rice added.