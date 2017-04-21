WASHINGTON, April 21 Finance leaders from the
Group of 20 major economies were expected to discuss ways to
better combat the financing of terrorism on Friday, in part as a
way to demonstrate the value of the group to the Trump
administration.
The G20 session on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings comes just over a
month after the group dropped an explicit pledge to fight
against protectionism from the communique of its meeting in
Baden-Baden, Germany, at the insistence of U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The G20 is not expected to issue a new statement after
Friday's meeting, which comes amid tension between the Trump
administration's plans to shrink U.S. trade deficits and IMF
warnings that increasing trade barriers will stunt economic
growth.
British finance minister Philip Hammond told reporters that
multilateral anti-terrorism initiatives were on the G20 agenda
and that Britain supports them.
U.S. President Donald Trump has made efforts to stop the
flow of money to terrorist groups and to sanctioned states such
as North Korea a priority and has sought the help of other
countries, including China.
Hammond said the anti-terrorism topic can help demonstrate
to the Trump administration the value of cooperating through
multilateral organizations.
"I think there is an appetite among G20, G7 partners to look
for areas where we can demonstrate by our actions, rather than
words, to the new U.S. administration how these multilateral
organizations can help the U.S. administration to achieve its
objectives," Hammond told reporters at the British Embassy in
Washington.
He said that there was a "healthy and helpful" recognition
in the international community that Trump may need some
persuasion about multilateral cooperation.
"The new administration comes into office with, shall we
say, a degree of skepticism about the value of the multilateral
organizations," Hammond said. "It's for the multilateral
organizations to demonstrate their value."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)