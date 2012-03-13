MEXICO CITY, March 13 An agreement on
whether to increase contributions to the International Monetary
Fund may be reached next month when members of the fund meet in
Washington, a senior Mexican government official said on
Tuesday.
The IMF holds its spring meetings on April 20-22 in
Washington and finance chiefs from the world's biggest economies
will decide whether to boost the fund's resources.
"We hope there can be more solid progress in the spring
session," Lourdes Aranda, who acts as Mexico's sherpa for
meetings of the Group of 20 industrial powers, told Reuters.
Asked whether she was confident of a deal during the
meeting, Aranda said: "I think so, yes."
Mexico chairs the G20 this year and the group's financial
leaders said in Mexico City in February that they would wait for
a euro zone decision on boosting the bloc's financial firewall
before reaching any deal to bolster resources for the IMF.
"We still need to find out what happens in Europe regarding
the contributions," Aranda said, ahead of a meeting by G20
sherpas in Mexico later this week.
G20 officials told Europe in stark terms it must put up
more money to help struggling euro zone countries before the
rest of the world pitches in additional cash to the IMF's war
chest.
Germany, which has already made hefty contributions,
has said it believes no more cash is needed. The United States
led the push for more European action although it has no
intention of sending more money to the IMF.