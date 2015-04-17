WASHINGTON, April 17 The Group of 20 leading
economies was set on Friday to warn of a heightened risk of
financial volatility as the monetary policies of major central
banks begin to go their separate ways.
"In an environment of diverging monetary policy settings and
rising financial market volatility, policy settings should be
carefully calibrated and clearly communicated to minimize
negative spillovers," G20 finance ministers and central bankers
said in a draft communique.
