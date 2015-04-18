WASHINGTON, April 18 Following is the text of
the communique of the International Monetary and Financial
Committee, the steering committee of the International Monetary
Fund, released on Saturday.
The Committee expresses its deep appreciation to Deputy Prime
Minister Tharman for his service and guidance as IMFC Chairman
during challenging times. It welcomes Governor Agustín Carstens
as the new Chairman.
Global economy
The global recovery continues, although growth remains
moderate with uneven prospects. Growth is projected to
strengthen in advanced economies, reflecting a solid recovery in
some and improved prospects in others. In emerging market
countries, which still account for the bulk of global growth,
economic activity is softening in some cases, reflecting lower
commodity prices and exports, and country-specific factors. In
many cases, adjustment and consolidation processes are taking
place. Growth in low-income developing countries is expected to
slow but remains solid. Lower oil prices are having a net
positive global impact, although effects vary across countries.
Risks still persist. Large shifts in exchange rates and asset
prices, protracted below-target inflation in some economies,
financial stability concerns, high public debt, and geopolitical
tensions call for vigilance. The possibility of lower potential
growth is becoming a more relevant challenge over the medium
term. Global imbalances are reduced from previous years but a
further rebalancing of demand is still needed.
Policies to promote strong, balanced, and sustainable
growth. We are committed to take further measures to lift actual
and potential growth, and support our goal of a more robust,
balanced, and job-rich global economy. For this we must bolster
confidence and strengthen demand effectively, by pursuing a mix
of macroeconomic policies that seek to achieve the urgent need
to promote growth, while preserving fiscal sustainability and
financial stability, and accelerating the design and
implementation of structural reforms. Productive and efficiently
executed public and private investment, particularly in
infrastructure, is important for supporting the recovery and
lifting potential growth.
Fiscal policy. We will continue to implement our fiscal
policies flexibly, as appropriate, to support growth and job
creation, while placing debt as a share of GDP on a sustainable
path. Formulation and implementation of concrete medium-term
fiscal consolidation plans remains crucial in many advanced
economies. We will consider ways to improve the composition of
public expenditures and revenues to enhance their growth impact
and strengthen fiscal frameworks to reduce risks. Lower oil
prices provide an opportunity to reform inefficient energy
subsidies and energy taxes, as needed, while strengthening
targeted social safety nets.
Monetary policy
Monetary accommodation should be maintained where
appropriate, consistent with central bank mandates. We are
mindful of financial stability risks. In many advanced
economies, enhancing policy transmission requires continuing to
address debt overhangs and impaired balance sheets. Careful
calibration and effective communication of policy normalization
is needed to attenuate adverse spillovers and spillbacks in the
context of asynchronous monetary policies in major advanced
economies. In emerging market economies, adequate policy buffers
can help address volatility in financial markets. Macroeconomic
policies need to be sound, and in that regard, exchange rates
should be allowed to respond to changing fundamentals and to
facilitate external adjustment. When dealing with risks from
large and volatile capital flows, necessary macroeconomic policy
adjustment could be supported by macro-prudential and, as
appropriate, capital flow management measures.
Financial sector policies. Safeguarding financial stability
through well-designed micro- and macro-prudential policy
measures remains a priority to contain excesses, prevent
financial crises, and thereby support sustainable growth. It
remains essential that financial institutions resolve legacy
problems from the global financial crisis and, together with
asset managers, are robust to market liquidity risks. Global
financial regulatory reforms should be completed and implemented
promptly and consistently, and further developed as necessary.
We strongly support the Financial Stability Board's work program
and the role of the IMF.
Structural reforms
Structural reforms are critical to boost business
confidence, investment, and job creation, particularly for the
youth, and achieve sustainable and more inclusive growth, mostly
by enhancing total factor productivity, through a stronger role
of women in the economy, and better education and training.
Priorities include product and labor market reforms, deepening
financial markets, boosting the quality of labor supply and
employment, improving governance, combating corruption, and
tackling inequality. Trade reforms could also complement and
reinforce other reforms.
A new multilateralism for a sustainable future. Collective
efforts to strengthen the international monetary system (IMS)
and facilitate further integration of dynamic emerging market
economies should be renewed. We look forward to the IMF's work
on the challenges facing the IMS, and on the upcoming SDR basket
review. The international community is seeking to build a new
global framework for sustainable development through 2030 and
beyond. We look forward to active IMF contributions to this
process in the areas of its mandate, including identifying steps
to boost macro-financial resilience, increase revenue
mobilization, help tackle infrastructure gaps, enhance capacity
building, and promote inclusive growth. Furthermore, we ask the
IMF to assist in addressing the diverse challenges faced by the
poorest, fragile, and conflict-affected states, and we look
forward to the upcoming review of IMF engagement with fragile
and conflict-affected members. The IMF should make more
effective use of its existing lending framework and consider
adjustments to its lending policies while maintaining the
self-sustainability of the PRGT. We ask the IMF, in close
cooperation with the World Bank, to contribute actively for
positive outcomes of the Addis Ababa Conference on Financing for
Development, the New York Summit on Post-2015 Sustainable
Development Goals, and the Conference of Parties 21 (COP 21) in
Paris.
IMF lending, surveillance, and capacity building
We ask the IMF to continue to stand ready to provide
financial support, including on a precautionary basis, for
appropriate adjustments and reforms and to help protect against
risks, and to ensure the adequacy of its lending instruments. We
welcome continued work by the IMF in the areas of its mandate,
ensuring international financial stability and monetary
cooperation, assessing cross-border spillovers and the impact of
asynchronous monetary policies, examining the link between
monetary policy and financial stability, strengthening fiscal
frameworks, deepening macro-financial analysis, and analyzing
issues concerning international taxation. We welcome the IMF's
recent work on macroeconomic issues in small developing states
and encourage its use to strengthen engagement with these
members. We look forward to the implementation of the
recommendations of the Triennial Surveillance Review, completion
of the follow-up crisis program review, work on macro-critical
structural reforms, continued work on sovereign debt issues so
as to enhance the orderliness and predictability of the debt
restructuring process, and implementation of the new debt limits
policy. We recognize the valuable role that the IMF plays in
providing capacity building to its members.
Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.
We strongly welcome the IMF's rapid creation of the
Catastrophe Containment and Relief (CCR) Trust, the assistance
provided to Ebola-affected countries, and the generous
commitments to the Trust by a number of countries, including
through transfers of bilateral contributions from the MDRI-II
Trust. We look forward to additional contributions to enable the
CCR Trust to provide similar support in the future to our
poorest and most vulnerable members.
Governance
We remain deeply disappointed with the continued delay in
progressing the 2010 IMF Quota and Governance Reforms.
Recognizing the importance of these reforms for the credibility,
legitimacy, and effectiveness of the IMF, we reaffirm that their
earliest implementation remains our highest priority. We
continue to urge the United States to ratify the 2010 reforms as
soon as possible. Mindful of the aims of the 2010 reforms, we
call on the IMF Executive Board to pursue an interim solution
that will meaningfully converge quota shares as soon as and to
the extent possible to the levels agreed under the 14th Review.
We will use the 14th Review as a basis for work on the 15th
Review of Quotas, including a new quota formula. We reaffirm our
commitment to maintaining a strong, well-resourced, and
quota-based IMF.
Next IMFC meeting
Our next meeting will be held in Lima, Peru on October 9-10,
2015.
