WASHINGTON, April 18 The International Monetary Fund warned in a draft communique on Saturday that while economic growth in developed countries had strengthened, some emerging nations were being hit by weaker commodity prices and exports.

With the United States poised to hike interest rates, the IMF member nations said it was essential that moves to "policy normalization" were accompanied by effective communication of changes to reduce risks of spillovers.

"The possibility of lower growth potential is becoming a more relevant challenge over the medium term," the IMF's steering committee said in a draft communique obtained by Reuters during the Fund's spring meetings in Washington.