WASHINGTON Oct 8 The International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Saturday called on member countries to use all policy tools to support a global economic recovery that continues "slowly and unevenly."

"Overall, uncertainty and downside risks are elevated, while longstanding headwinds persist," the International Monetary Fund and Financial Committee said in a communique.

"We reinforce our commitment to strong, sustainable, inclusive, job-rich and more balanced growth. We will use all policy tools - structural reforms, fiscal and monetary policies - both individually an collectively," it said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)