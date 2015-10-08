LIMA Oct 8 Finance leaders of Japan, China and
South Korea on Thursday warned that global economic growth fell
short of expectations in light of recent market volatility, and
agreed to assess spillovers and risks to the Asian economy.
"We are committed to implementing timely and effective
macroeconomic policies to help keep the domestic and regional
economic growth on track," the finance ministers and central
bank governors of the three countries said a communique after
their meeting, held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering
in Lima.
This is the first trilateral finance leaders' meeting to be
held since May and could lay the grounds for a possible
trilateral summit later this year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)