(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday voiced hope that European
policymakers act promptly to solve their region's banking sector
problems.
"It's true Japan spent a long time to solve its banking
sector problems" and the delay had hurt the economy, Kuroda told
reporters, when asked about Europe's financial system woes
including concerns over the financial state of Deutsche Bank.
"But each country's financial system and individual banks
have their own unique features," which meant there was no
one-size-fits all solution, he said upon arrival for the Group
of 20 finance leaders' gathering.
"I expect European authorities to take action to solve their
banking-sector problems promptly," he added.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)