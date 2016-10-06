(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON Oct 6 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday voiced hope that European policymakers act promptly to solve their region's banking sector problems.

"It's true Japan spent a long time to solve its banking sector problems" and the delay had hurt the economy, Kuroda told reporters, when asked about Europe's financial system woes including concerns over the financial state of Deutsche Bank.

"But each country's financial system and individual banks have their own unique features," which meant there was no one-size-fits all solution, he said upon arrival for the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

"I expect European authorities to take action to solve their banking-sector problems promptly," he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)