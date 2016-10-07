WASHINGTON Oct 7 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday that inflation seem to be receding, but doubts remain on whether core inflation will continue to ease.

Speaking to investors on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meeting, Goldfajn said he has seen some improvement in inflation expectations.

His comments comes after inflation eased more than expected in September to its lowest for that month in nearly two decades. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)