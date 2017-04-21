(Repeats to attach item to alerts)
WASHINGTON, April 21 Canadian Finance Minister
Bill Morneau said on Friday there was no surprise from his
perspective in U.S. President Donald Trump's statements lashing
out against trade with Canada, but that officials behind the
scenes were open to discussions.
Morneau, meeting with G20 colleagues in Washington, said
trade will continue to be an important subtext at such meetings,
because everyone recognizes the importance of reducing
uncertainties in the outlook for global growth. Currency
manipulation had not been discussed so far, he added.
