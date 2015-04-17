BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, April 17 The Bank of Canada will ignore that part of the surge in March core inflation which is due to the fall in the Canadian dollar, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday, adding that the growing output gap was exerting downward pressure on inflation.
Canada's core inflation rose to 2.4 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February, putting it well above the central bank's 2 percent target. Poloz, however, said the jump was primarily due to higher prices for cars, which are sensitive to exchange rates.
The Bank of Canada does not see price rises from the exchange rate pass-through as fundamental inflation, he told journalists on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
"As far as I know, the output gap's actually getting bigger as we sit here, not smaller, so the fundamental forces on inflation are downward, not upward," Poloz said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.