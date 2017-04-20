(Adds Carney remarks on FSB)
By Francesco Canepa
WASHINGTON, April 20 Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney told bankers on Thursday that financial regulations
devised after the 2008-09 crisis cannot be set in stone, and
must be flexible enough to deal with unintended consequences and
unexpected gaps.
Speaking in Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump
plans to pare back banking rules he says hamper growth, Carney
championed a "dynamic" approach to regulation that was flexible
but ensured the global financial system remained resilient.
"Implementation must not only be effective, it must also be
dynamic," he told a conference hosted by the Institute of
International Finance, a gathering dominated by major banks.
"Authorities must learn by doing and make adjustments, as
necessary, to optimise our efforts, without compromising on the
level of resilience the reforms are intended to achieve," he
said.
Drawing on language first used in a speech at the London
office of Thomson Reuters earlier this month, Carney said global
regulation was coming to a fork in the road, with a risk of a
return to mutual suspicion between regulators and inconsistent
sets of national rules.
Britain's departure from the European Union would be a
litmus test for cooperation between regulators, he stressed.
Carney said that the Financial Stability Board - a grouping
of 20 leading central banks which he chairs - was working on a
review of regulation since the financial crisis.
"Specifically, it will assess whether G20 reforms are
achieving their intended outcomes, identify any regulatory gaps
or emerging risks, and flag any potential material unintended
consequences," he said.
Britain's central bank chief was more guarded about national
attempts to review rules, though he did not mention any by name.
"These are to be welcomed, provided the overall level of
resilience is maintained," he added.
An international consensus on regulation - such as that led
by the FSB - was essential to avoid financial institutions
playing one country off against the other, Carney said.
But he stressed that the FSB did not have the power to force
countries to act.
"Decisions are ultimately matters for national authorities
who - acting out of enlightened self-interest and in recognition
of the benefits of a resilient and open global financial system
- guide and discipline the reform process," he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's participation in the FSB is
opposed by some U.S. Republicans. On Jan. 31 Representative
Patrick McHenry wrote to Fed Chair Janet Yellen urging her to
stop working with the FSB, as he believed the FSB's views
effectively proved binding on U.S. banks.
Yellen rejected the lawmaker from North Carolina's argument,
saying the Fed did not view FSB recommendations as binding, and
sometimes adopted different standards to those discussed
globally.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Writing by David Milliken;
Editing by Andy Bruce and Catherine Evans)