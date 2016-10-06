WASHINGTON Oct 6 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's comments on the distributional consequences of the Bank of
England's low interest rate policy are not an attack on the
central bank's independence, Governor Mark Carney said on
Friday.
When asked on a panel at the International Monetary Fund's
meetings whether May's comment that ultra low rates had "some
bad side-effects" was an attack on the central bank's
independence, Carney said: "Absolutely not".
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao)