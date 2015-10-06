BEIJING Oct 6 China's policymakers should forge
ahead with structural reforms to put the world's second-largest
economy on a more sustainable footing, even as growth is likely
to slow further to 6.3 percent in 2016, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6.8 percent this
year from 7.3 percent in 2014, and weaken further in 2016,
maintaining its existing forecasts.
"Modest further policy support to ensure that growth does
not fall sharply is likely to be needed, but further progress in
implementing the authorities' structural reforms will be
critical for private consumption to pick up some of the slack
from slowing investment growth," IMF said in its World Economic
Outlook.
The government has been steadily ratcheting up its policy
support, including cutting interest rates and increasing fiscal
spending, in a bid to put a floor under the economy, which is on
track to grow at its weakest pace in a quarter of a century.
The government is aiming for growth of around 7 percent in
2015, though some economists believe current levels could
already be much weaker.
Beijing faces a tough balancing act in preventing a sharp
slowdown, reducing vulnerabilities from excess leverage and
strengthening the role of market forces in the economy, the IMF
said.
The credit and investment boom, fanned by Beijing's massive
stimulus package implemented during the height of global
financial crisis, resulted in heavy debt among local governments
and widespread factory overcapacity.
"There are risks of a stronger growth slowdown if the
macroeconomic management of the end of the investment and credit
boom of 2009-12 proves more challenging than expected," the IMF
said.
The IMF reaffirmed its calls for China to press ahead with
market-based currency reforms, following the country's
surprising move to devalue the yuan in August.
"The recent change in China's exchange rate system provides
the basis for a more market-determined exchange rate, but much
depends on implementation," the IMF said.
"A floating exchange rate will enhance monetary policy
autonomy and help the economy adjust to external shocks, as
China continues to become more integrated into both the global
economy and global financial markets."
China has described the yuan devaluation as modest and part
of reforms to make the currency more market-driven, which
coincided with the country's push to have the yuan included in
the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.
But the move spooked financial markets, as investors feared
it could lead to competitive devaluations which could
destabilise the fragile global economy.
Chinese officials have pledged to push financial reforms to
make the yuan more convertible as they seek to win the IMF's
approval for the yuan's inclusion into SDRs.
However, the central bank has intervened heavily to support
the yuan since the devaluation, alongside massive government
efforts to stem a slide in the stock market.
The IMF board is scheduled to decide in November whether the
yuan will join the Special Drawing Rights basket.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)