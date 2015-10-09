LIMA Oct 9 Persistent depreciation of the yuan would be inconsistent with China's economic fundamentals, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang said on Friday.

"Going forward, the market-based (yuan) exchange rate reform will continue to proceed, and (its) exchange rate will become more flexible, floating around the equilibrium level in both directions," he said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Leika Kihara; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)