UPDATE 1-U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
LIMA Oct 9 Persistent depreciation of the yuan would be inconsistent with China's economic fundamentals, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang said on Friday.
"Going forward, the market-based (yuan) exchange rate reform will continue to proceed, and (its) exchange rate will become more flexible, floating around the equilibrium level in both directions," he said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Leika Kihara; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
NEW YORK, May 5 One of the Federal Reserve's experts on navigating a world of low inflation and economic growth said on Friday the U.S. central bank should seriously consider ditching its old policy framework for a new approach to hitting its price-level goal.