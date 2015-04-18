BRIEF-India's Hinduja Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 145.1 million rupees versus 141.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 274.3 million rupees versus 243.8 million rupees year ago