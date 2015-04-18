BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 73.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of 73.2 million shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prJXAG) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 For highlights of remarks by finance ministers, central bankers and other top officials gathering in Washington on Saturday for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, see . (Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)
* Says approved allotment of 73.2 million shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prJXAG) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 163.2 million rupees versus profit 344.6 million rupees year ago