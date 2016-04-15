WASHINGTON, April 15 The European Central Bank
will continue to do what is necessary to boost inflation and has
not seen evidence so far that exceptionally loose monetary
policies are creating asset bubbles, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Friday.
Draghi added that the economic outlook for the euro zone
faces uncertainty due to risks to growth prospects in emerging
market economies, a clouded outlook for oil prices and
geopolitical risks.
"While accommodative monetary policies over an extended
horizon may have unintended consequences for certain sectors in
the form of excessive risk-taking and misaligned asset prices,
we do not currently see any broad-based evidence of excesses in
the behaviour of banks and other financial institutions and
valuations of euro area asset prices," Draghi said in a
statement.
Draghi also repeated the ECB's forward guidance that the key
policy rates will remain at the current or lower levels for an
extended period of time, well past the horizon of the net asset
purchases.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Paul Simao)