(Recasts to focus on exchange rates)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 14 Recent shifts in exchange
rates should help the global economy, boosting Japan and Europe
in particular, amid increasing divergence in the growth paths of
the world's major economies, the International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday.
The Washington-based institution kept its global growth
forecasts unchanged, with faster economic expansion in the euro
zone and India expected to be offset by diminished prospects in
other key emerging markets such as Russia and Brazil.
But it cautioned that the economic recovery remains
"moderate and uneven," beset by greater uncertainty and a host
of risks, including geopolitical tensions and financial
volatility.
In its flagship World Economic Outlook, the IMF kept its
forecast for global growth this year at 3.5 percent. For 2016,
the IMF expects global gross domestic product to expand 3.8
percent, up from the 3.7 percent it forecast in January.
The headline figures mask a growing split among major
economies, in part due to the varying impacts of currency
fluctuations and lower oil prices.
The sharp rise of the dollar against the euro and yen is
expected to be a major theme at the meeting of the world's top
economic policymakers in Washington later this week. The
currency moves have exposed some emerging economies as well.
The IMF said monetary policies are driving most of the
currency movements, as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to
raise rates while the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan
maintain their monetary stimulus.
The currency effects should boost global GDP, supporting
demand in the still-troubled economies of the euro zone and
Japan, the IMF said, raising its forecasts for both regions.
The IMF also cut its outlook for the United States, as a 10
percent appreciation in the dollar over the last six months
dragged down net exports. But it said both the United States and
China, whose yuan is linked to the dollar, have some policy
space to offset the appreciation of their currencies.
The IMF said China, however, could still face a greater
economic slowdown as its rebalances away from investment toward
consumption-led growth.
The Fund also reiterated that many of the risks it
highlighted in October, including geopolitical tensions and
disruptive shifts in financial markets, could still derail the
sluggish recovery.
"A world in which you have large movements in exchange rates
... is a more risky world, from a financial point of view," the
IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, told reporters.
The Fund also highlighted the potential for shocks around
the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly nine years, which
could prompt capital outflows from emerging markets.
The IMF said lower oil prices should add more than 0.5
percentage point to global economic growth by next year, but
warned they could rise more quickly than expected and hurt
global demand.
The IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, last week
called the current level of growth "just not good enough" to
help millions of people stuck without jobs, and again urged
policymakers to pursue deeper reforms to boost economies' growth
potential.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Krista
Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)