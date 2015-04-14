By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, April 14
WASHINGTON, April 14 The International Monetary
Fund highlighted an increasing divergence in the growth paths of
the world's major economies this year, as a pick-up in the euro
zone and India is expected to be offset by diminished prospects
in other key emerging markets.
The IMF on Tuesday kept its global growth forecasts
unchanged, but warned that the economic recovery remains
"moderate and uneven," beset by greater uncertainty and a host
of risks, including geopolitical tensions and financial
volatility.
In its flagship World Economic Outlook, the Washington-based
institution kept its forecast for global growth this year at 3.5
percent. For 2016, the IMF now expects global gross domestic
product to expand 3.8 percent, up from the 3.7 percent it
forecast in January.
But the headline figures mask a growing split among major
economies, in part due to the varying impacts of currency
fluctuations and lower oil prices.
They also reflect the IMF's growing concern about key
developing countries, including Russia, Brazil and South Africa,
and fears of a greater slowdown in growth in China, as the
world's second-largest economy rebalances away from investment
toward consumption-led growth.
The subdued forecasts will form the backdrop to the meeting
of the world's top economic policymakers in Washington later
this week. Compared with the last gathering six months ago, the
United States' economic prospects seem tarnished while troubled
Europe finally shows signs of turning the corner.
The IMF raised growth expectations for all the major
economies in the euro zone - especially Spain - and for Japan,
as both oil-importing regions benefited from the lower price for
crude oil and depreciation of their currencies.
But the IMF cut its outlook for the United States, as a 10
percent appreciation in the dollar over the last six months
dragged down net exports.
The IMF also warned that many of the risks it highlighted in
October, including geopolitical tensions and disruptive shifts
in financial markets, could still derail the sluggish recovery.
It warned, in particular, of surprises around the first U.S.
interest rate hike in nearly nine years, expected later this
year, which could prompt capital outflows from emerging markets.
The IMF said oil prices should add more than 0.5 percentage
point to global economic growth by next year, but warned prices
could rise more quickly than expected and hurt global demand.
The IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, last week
called the current level of growth "just not good enough" to
help millions of people stuck without jobs, and again urged
policymakers to pursue deeper reforms to boost economies' growth
potential.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)