WASHINGTON, April 20 The euro zone's bailout
fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), is preparing to
issue dollar-denominated bonds by the end of the year to tap
investors who only buy dollar-denominated assets, ESM chief
Klaus Regling said on Thursday.
"We are preparing the first dollar-denominated issue towards
the end of the year," Regling told a seminar at the Atlantic
Council in Washington, adding the ESM would hedge the issue to
deal with exchange rate risk.
Regling, who was speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and
World Bank's spring meetings, did not give the possible size of
the dollar-denominated issue.
He said the ESM, which issues bonds to finance its lending
to troubled sovereigns in the euro zone, would be issuing
between 50 billion euros and 60 billion euros in bonds each year
to finance its existing rescue programmes.
The ESM and its predecessor, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), were created in the wake of the
sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and have so far disbursed
265 billion euros in emergency loans to Ireland, Greece,
Portugal, Cyprus and Spain.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)