WASHINGTON, April 17 Turkish Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve was
doing a better job of communicating its policy intentions,
adding that doing so was important for the global economy.
"I think there is a broad consensus that the Federal Reserve
is doing a much better job of communicating what future policies
could be," Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20
finance ministers and central bankers.
"Clear communication is very important not just only for the
U.S. economy, but globally because of the possible spillover,
spillback effects."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim
Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao)