* Less liquidity from Fed exposes market gaps
* Emerging markets with foreign debt at risk
* IMF also warns Europe on life insurance sector
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 15 Rising U.S. interest rates
will expose gaps in liquidity that could make markets prone to
deeper and wider shocks, the International Monetary Fund said in
a report on Wednesday.
The IMF's twice-yearly Global Financial Stability Report
also warned that financial risks have increased in the last six
months and shifted more to emerging markets and the "shadow"
banking sector, or non-bank financial intermediaries.
The warnings from the Washington-based institution come as
the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates
later this year for the first time in nine years, prompting
fears of market gyrations and capital outflows from developing
countries.
The IMF said the Fed's pullback from monetary stimulus is
likely to expose deeper factors that have already sapped market
liquidity, including the rise of high-frequency trading and
increased regulation.
"Markets could be increasingly susceptible to episodes in
which liquidity suddenly vanishes and volatility spikes," the
IMF said in the report.
It pointed in particular to two recent examples of market
jolts that could be a harbinger of more to come, echoing
warnings from the Bank of England.
In October last year, concerns about the global economy
triggered a "flash crash" in U.S. Treasury yields, and in
January this year the Swiss franc jumped sharply after it was
unpegged from the euro.
The IMF said illiquid markets could also magnify shocks and
worsen contagion, particularly to developing countries with
exposure to foreign debt.
Emerging markets are already struggling with the fallout
from lower commodity prices and a higher U.S. dollar, which
exacerbates existing problems for some corporations or banks,
the IMF said.
It focused in particular on countries like Nigeria, Peru,
Turkey and Ukraine, where banks are more likely to lend to
corporations, and suffer if the firms fail.
The IMF also highlighted issues in Europe's life insurance
sector, where companies may have difficulty making guaranteed
payouts to holders of their policies when interest rates are
low.
"Prompt regulatory and supervisory actions are needed to
mitigate damaging spillovers from potential difficulties of
individual insurers," the Fund said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)