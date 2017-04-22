WASHINGTON, April 22 The European Central Bank
could provide emergency cash to French banks if needed after the
first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, but it
doesn't expect such a move will be necessary, ECB policymaker
Ewald Nowotny said on Saturday.
"If there should be problems for specific French banks
liquidity-wise, then the ECB has the ... ELA, Emergency
Liquidity Assistance, but we don't expect of course any special
movements," Nowotny, who is Austria's central bank governor,
told reporters at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.
Investors fear that a potential run-off between eurosceptic
candidates Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon would raise
questions about France's future in the European Union, roiling
financial markets and undermining depositor confidence.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Paul Simao)