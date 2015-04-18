WASHINGTON, April 18 The euro's depreciation has
been very helpful, but it is a good level now and stability is
needed now, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on
Saturday.
"The fall in the value of the euro is very good news for
all of Europe and in particular for France. It's very good
news," Sapin told reporters during meetings of the International
Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
A weaker euro helps facilitate the sale outside the euro
zone of airplanes and other products, and enables European
countries to defend themselves against goods that arrive from
abroad, he said.
"So today, we're in a good situation. The euro is at a good
level. It's one of the elements...that enable us to have
stronger growth in France," he said.
But now the euro zone economies need stability, he said.
They had needed to evolve, and that has happened thanks to the
European Central Bank's policy of monetary easing.
"When you see the evolution of the value of the euro, it's
substantial," he said, adding that the moment arrives when
stability is needed so people are not always in a wait-and-see
mode.
"So I think what would be good for the European economy is a
vision of stability. It doesn't mean things won't move. Markets
can move...but the perspective that seems good is one of
stability," he said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)