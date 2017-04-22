WASHINGTON, April 22 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble on Saturday warned against a hasty and
uncoordinated rollback of financial regulation, saying such a
move could jeopardize stability.
"Only a well-monitored and responsibly regulated financial
sector will be resilient enough to provide a sound basis for
sustainable growth," Schaeuble said in a speech to the
International Monetary and Financial Committee.
"Therefore, we should remain committed to support the
timely, full and consistent implementation of the agreed
financial sector reforms," he told the International Monetary
Fund's steering committee.
Schaeuble, who is among the financial officials attending
the IMF and World Bank spring meetings this week, also
reiterated the importance of trade and urged nations to resist
protectionism.
"Trade has benefited the world economy enormously – pulling
millions out of poverty, bringing prosperity and stability," he
said.
"Turning back the clock on globalization could harm growth
substantially. It would also destabilize emerging economies –
some of which have already suffered from low commodity prices,
volatile currencies and fluctuating capital flows in recent
years."
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose
measures to restrict imports, criticizing countries like Germany
and China for running large trade surpluses with the United
States and benefiting from weak currencies.
Zhou Xiaochuan, the head of the People's Bank of China, also
urged IMFC members to embrace globalization and free trade.
"It is especially important to enhance the multilateral
system of open and free trade and investment, jointly resist
protectionism, and accelerate the liberalization of global trade
and investment," he said in his IMFC speech.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)